Buskers on the block: Downtown sidewalks to serve as centre stage

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) has allocated roughly $10,000 for a pilot project paying performers to set up on sidewalks Saturday evenings through August.

Dubbed “Buskers on the Block,” the initiative starts this weekend with performances starting at 5 p.m.

“It’s very cool,” said Debi Croucher, executive director of the DWBIA. “It’s an unexpected pleasure when you’re visiting a centre, to be entertained as you’re strolling.”

Croucher said she expects the pilot to transform the vibe of Windsor’s downtown, if only for a few hours.

Local artists will be paid $250 by the DWBIA for each gig, on top of whatever they might make in tips.

“We’ve got so much talent in this region,” Croucher said. “This is a real opportunity for us to showcase the diversity.”

There are two timeslots each Saturday between 5 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 – 9:45 p.m., with performance spots including Ouellette Avenue at Riverside Drive, University, Maiden Lane West, and Tuscarora.

Local musicians performing this Aug. 5 include:

Preston Adams

Bethany Dalimonte

Bilal Nasser

Ray Stern

That list also includes saxophonist Ted Hogan, who said he looks forward to it.

“I think it's a really great opportunity for people to be exposed to live music,” he said. “And for musicians of a variety of backgrounds to have some experience and connect with each other.”

Croucher said, should the pilot prove successful, the DWBIA is prepared to extend it into September, hoping it draws more people out to local businesses.

She said their still looking for interested artists who might like to take part.

You can apply online or by emailing your information to dwbia@downtownwindsor.ca.