'Buskers on the Block' is back downtown this weekend

The streets of downtown Windsor will once again be filled with music and fun entertainment.

'Buskers on the Block' returns this weekend with some on-street performances.

This is a project of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA).

Local artists will be paid $250 by the DWBIA for each gig, on top of whatever they might make in tips.

There are two performance time slots, 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. with performance spots including Ouellette Avenue at Riverside Drive, University, Maiden Lane West and Tuscarora.