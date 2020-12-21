With less than a week until Christmas, many stores in Sudbury saw a full parking lot on Monday.

With fears of a lockdown coming before Christmas Eve – it actually starts Boxing Day -- some shoppers told CTV News they wanted to finish before lockdown measures kick in.

“I’m almost done my shopping," one shopper said. "I did it a little bit different this year. Usually, I’m at the mall for hours but this year I just went on Black Friday, went in did my thing, went out.”

Another shopper said he’s nowhere close to being done.

“It was definitely a lot of online Christmas shopping this year, and no I’m not done yet.”

Although Sudbury has made good progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury and Districts is reminding shoppers to be careful when out at stores.

“Plan ahead, so that means making a list,” said Public Health Nurse Josée Castonguay. "By planning ahead, it will ensure people are spending less time in stores … Also, shopping in off times and looking at special hours of operation is a great way for seniors to shop. Also, going when you know there’s not going to be lineups.”

One woman told CTV it’s her first time shopping online and that it hasn’t been the easiest process.

“I haven’t got all my parcels in and I doubt they’re going to come in, but I understand people are on the receiving end," she said. "But I know everything will go fine.”

Even though Christmas is fast approaching, the health unit is still reminding shoppers there are other ways to get last-minute gifts than having to go into a store.

“Looking at stores that potentially have curbside pick up is an option, or ordering online and picking up at the customer desk is another way of reducing your time in store,” said Castonguay.

Shoppers in Sudbury have until Christmas Eve until to finish up. Stores and malls in the city will be closed on Christmas Day.