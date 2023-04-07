Busy Friday morning for Winnipeg firefighters

Winnipeg fire crews had a busy morning on Good Friday, responding to three blazes within a few hours of each other.

First, at 8:06 a.m., The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to a Sage Creek apartment building in the 0-100 block of Des Hivernants Boulevard North.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from inside the building, declaring the fire under control at 8:24 a.m.

No one was hurt, but crews found a cat and two dogs on the scene. One injured dog was treated.

Then, at 8:33 a.m., WFPS crews responded to the Centennial area for a vacant house fire in the 400 block of Ross Avenue.

Smoke was seen coming from the house. Deeming it unsafe to enter, firefighters attacked from the outside, using aerial ladders to douse the flames.

Fire crews were forced to demolish the house because of its structural instability. WFPS had previously responded to a fire at the same address on Mar. 26, 2023.

The final Friday fire morning came at 10:28 a.m. in Glenelm, where firefighters responded to a two-storey home in the 0-100 block of Hart Avenue.

At the scene, crews saw smoke coming from the house. Firefighters attacked the fire from inside, declaring it under control at 11:07 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and started in the chimney. The cause of the other two fires are under investigation.