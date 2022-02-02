Busy ice fishing season despite lack of American anglers
Temperatures are rising, but that hasn't stopped many anglers from hitting the ice this week; however, one group of anglers has been noticeably absent this season.
"We used to get a lot of Americans. A lot of big groups of Americans would come in," said Luke Ledlie, Fish Simcoe Hardwater Outfitters.
Last year, COVID-19 halted many from border crossing, and Ledlie said this season, most clientele are from the Greater Toronto Area.
He has about a dozen huts on Lake Simcoe and said Cooks Bay is "amazing because it is absolutely polluted with perch."
Mike Fava bought Rippin Lips Ice Fishing two years ago and agreed it's been a great season with new and returning customers despite the lack of out-of-country anglers.
"The majority of the time, the Americans start coming in around February for some reason," Fava said.
Ice hut operators say Americans can attest for as much as 15 per cent of the yearly business.
