Busy long weekend in the nation's capital

It was a hot, humid, and a hazy end to the long weekend in the nation's capital. Patios, beaches, and market stalls were bustling with thousands of people.

"It's amazing," said Kian Gupta. "It's pretty warm outside and the weather is great to be on a beach."

The temperature continued to climb throughout the afternoon, reaching almost 30 C, with a humidex of 36.

"Definitely drinking lots of water," said Rhian Dentelback, an Ottawa resident. "I have my air conditioner going and that's how I'm staying cool."

For Karim Alazare, it's his first summer in Ottawa after moving here from Lebanon.

"I've been here for two months and I love this country," he said. "We are tying to make the best out of the summer because we have been told the winter is pretty tough here."

Alazare spent Monday on the water, paddling with friends and enjoying what the city has to offer.

"We went cycling and were swimming here today," he said. "It's really nice, so we wanted to take advantage of the weather."

This heat means lots of ice cream and treats.

"It's been great," said Nick Rivers, who was at the beach with his kids. "We had a good Canada day and we watched the fireworks and we have been doing lots of swimming."

An estimated 30,000 people visited Ottawa to mark the long weekend.