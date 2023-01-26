Busy Sault intersection could be getting a makeover

A busy Sault Ste. Marie intersection could be getting a makeover.

City officials have taken the next steps towards expanding the junction, or adding to neighbouring roads, but they need public input to do so.

The intersection of Great Northern Road and Second Line is seeing more traffic than it was designed for say city staff. And

“Do you really want me to answer that?” one person said.

“The pits.”

The city said the number of businesses south of the intersection, and expansion north, has led to issues that they're looking to solve. So an environmental assessment has begun to tackle the problem area.

“When we are turning left it takes really long,” one resident told CTV News.

“You keep on waiting and the signal is just for a few seconds. Most of the cars don’t even cross and again you’re waiting in a long line at this junction specially.”

Maggie McAuley, a city design engineer, said recommendations include widening or adding lanes.

“Some of the alternatives are new roads corridors in the area to alleviate traffic actually getting to this specific intersection,” McAuley said.

The city is holding an information session on the intersection Feb. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Superior Heights Collegiate.

The public is being asked for input, and to bring concerns or suggestions on any of the proposed changes to the area.

McAuley said it’s the first of two public consultations that will lead to a recommended strategy.

“So once we have a recommendation from an EA, it then will get presented to council, and then it will have to be deliberated during the budget decisions and construction may be a couple years off,” she said.