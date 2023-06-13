Busy stretch of Saskatoon road partially shut down as crews fix water main
Lane closures were still in effect on one of Saskatoon's busiest roads Tuesday morning, following a washout caused by a water main break.
Water started pouring on to Circle drive late Monday afternoon, leading to the closure of east/northbound lanes between the 33rd Street overpass and Airport Drive.
Just before 5 p.m. Monday, police were rerouting traffic as water spilled out onto the street.
City crews moved in to locate the utilities and returned Tuesday morning to begin repair work on the water main, according to a city news release.
Southbound lanes reopened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A news release from the city just before noon said work is expected to finish on Wednesday.
Homes and businesses west of Circle Drive and south of Airport Drive may experience lower than normal water pressure while repair work is underway, the city said.
The east/northbound lanes on Circle Drive remained closed as the work continued.
Westbound lanes remained open to traffic.
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central locationAn altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schoolsInvestigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBOThe parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Ontario hospital workers awarded more pay after Bill 124 found unconstitutionalOntario hospital workers are set to get additional wage increases over two years, the latest in a series of similar arbitration decisions after the province's wage-restraint law was found unconstitutional.
-