Busy stretch of Saskatoon road partially shut down as crews fix water main

Lane closures were still in effect on one of Saskatoon's busiest roads Tuesday morning, following a washout caused by a water main break.

Water started pouring on to Circle drive late Monday afternoon, leading to the closure of east/northbound lanes between the 33rd Street overpass and Airport Drive.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, police were rerouting traffic as water spilled out onto the street.

City crews moved in to locate the utilities and returned Tuesday morning to begin repair work on the water main, according to a city news release.

Southbound lanes reopened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A news release from the city just before noon said work is expected to finish on Wednesday.

Homes and businesses west of Circle Drive and south of Airport Drive may experience lower than normal water pressure while repair work is underway, the city said.

The east/northbound lanes on Circle Drive remained closed as the work continued.

Westbound lanes remained open to traffic.