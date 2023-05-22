Busy summer construction season set for Sudbury

A number of construction projects are moving ahead this summer in Greater Sudbury.

David Shelsted, the city’s director of engineering services, said there are 40 active contracts for construction projects.

"Some of those will be happening at our water/wastewater treatments plant, including our roadways and fixing our water and wastewater pipes," Shelsted said.

He said, on average, the city spends $70 million to $80 million on construction projects annually and expects to hit that benchmark this year.

Shelsted said the number of construction projects is fairly normal, but it can seem busier depending on a person's travel routes.

He said officials take high-traffic areas into consideration when choosing where to start a project.

"We're doing a lot of work on Paris Street, so we try to minimize the work we do on Regent knowing that’s the major route to those travelling in the South End," he said.

"So we give some options for people to detour the construction sites."

Some of the major projects this year include infrastructure improvements on The Kingsway, from Falconbridge Road to Silver Hills Drive, which will cost roughly $10 million.

Additionally, improving the Bridge of Nations will cost about $9.2 million.

o Download our app to get local alerts on your device

o Get the latest local updates right to your inbox

And in the coming weeks, work will be done at the intersection of Frood Road and Lasalle Boulevard to add a roundabout.

Shelsted encouraged commuters to check the interactive construction map to see a list of all areas that will be impacted by construction.

He said the use of zipper merging, planning an alternate route or leaving earlier are some tips to avoid frustration when driving through construction zones.