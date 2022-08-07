Busy Sunday morning for Winnipeg fire crews
Winnipeg fire crews had another busy few hours Sunday morning, responding to two fires within a few blocks of each other in the city's North End.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got the first call at 7:08 a.m. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey, multi-family home in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.
Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the structure when crews arrived. Bystanders told them that there were still people inside the house. Crews rescued seven people from the blaze. The fire was declared under control at 7:34 a.m.
No one was injured. The City's Emergency Social Services team will help displaced residents to find temporary accommodations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Then, at 10:01 a.m., WFPS responded to multiple reports of a fire in a vacant, attached garage in the 700 block of Lulu Street.
Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the structure. An offensive attack was launched and the fire was declared under control at 10:20 a.m. The fire did not spread to the attached house.
No one was in the home at the time.
WFPS is investigating the cause of the fire. The cost of the damage is not yet known.
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in oneA local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Windsor researchers develop new nursing program to help prevent burnoutA team of University of Windsor researchers are designing a new program to help graduating nurses cope with the extreme stress in hospital settings.
-
Scavenger hunt: Canadian rock band hides free tickets around VancouverFans of the Arkells can score free tickets to the Canadian rock band's upcoming concert in downtown Vancouver – but they won't last long.
-
'I really like Cree': Day camps teach Indigenous languageThe Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre has launched a pair of day camps to teach an introduction to Cree and Saulteaux languages.
-
Trump says FBI is conducting search of his Mar-a-Lago estateFormer U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.
-
This year's Kagawong History Day highlights major Canadian shipwreckAfter a two-year hiatus, Kagawong History Day returns Aug. 11 focusing on Canada’s Empress of Ireland shipwreck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshopHockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Next phase of Banwell Road construction underwayPhase two of the Banwell Road corridor improvements is officially underway between Palmetto Street and Mulberry Drive.
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director saysProvincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.