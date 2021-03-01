Middlesex County OPP were kept on their toes this past weekend with a rash of incidents involving motorists who were behaving badly.

Among those arrested was a 14-year-old who was stopped by officers for speeding on Carriage Road Saturday.

OPP say the youth was charged with a number of offences including impaired driving, possession of cannabis and not having a licence.

As well, on Sunday, a 25-year-old was arrested for impaired driving in Thames Centre and that same day a 56-year-old man was charged with stunt driving after being stopped by officers on the 401 near Dorchester Road.