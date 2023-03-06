iHeartRadio

Busy weekend for traffic services in Regina after multiple speeding, racing tickets issued


Regina police cracked down on speeders over the weekend with numerous tickets being handed out across the Queen City. (Source: CTSS Twitter)

It was a busy weekend for traffic police as numerous speed related tickets were issued in and around the Queen City.

On March. 5, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) stopped a driver travelling 31 km/h over the speed limit on Victoria Avenue.

The vehicle’s license plate was expired leading to officers issuing two tickets worth $864 and six demerit points.

This driver was stopped on Victoria ave where it’s 50 km/hr. Turns out the license plate (and therefore insurance) was expired too. 2 tickets adding up to $864 and 6 points. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/eQk2wY8auY

— Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) March 5, 2023

Later in the day, police caught a driver travelling 131 km/h in a 100 km/h zone with an expired drivers license and license plate.

The vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the driver was fined $1,014, according to RPS.

Just when you think they last stop couldn't be topped with 31 km/h over the limit, expired plate & impound...this driver was also 31 over, had an expired plate & 30 day impound - but added an expired DL to the combo. An unfortunate & expensive 4 pack @
$1014. �� @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/ww0b8qfaui

— Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) March 5, 2023

Also on Sunday, a driver was issued a $787 fine after passing two emergency vehicles with their lights active.

One of the passed vehicles was a police cruiser conducting a traffic stop, RPS said.

⚠️ This driver was stopped after passing two stopped emergency vehicles with emergency lights activated �� on the side of the highway. One of those police cars was actively on another traffic stop. �� The fine was $787 #slowto60@reginapolice pic.twitter.com/KDYvYQQ9Hk

— Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) March 5, 2023

To cap off the weekend, RPS caught two vehicles racing on Ring Road late Sunday night.

Both drivers stopped and were issued $580 tickets for driving in contest of speed.

Both vehicles were impounded for 30 days, police said.

One of those ticketed was a learner driver who was travelling without a supervising driver.

Last night, Cpl. GOLAIY caught these two vehicles racing on Ring Rd. Both stopped and issued $580 tickets for driving in contest of speed, and both vehicles impounded for 30 days. One driver was also a learner driving without a supervising driver. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/X8wNXK9158

— Cst. Mike (Hawkeye) Seel (@RpsTrafficTeamB) March 6, 2023
