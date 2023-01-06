'Butter tart bandit' arrested and charged after downtown grocery store break-ins

The suspect who is being referred to as the ‘butter tart bandit’ has been arrested related to thefts at a downtown Windsor grocery store.

Windsor police say they have charged 47-year-old Leamington man Christopher Thomas with breaking into a business in the 100 block of University Avenue and stealing butter tarts.

PUBLIC NEWS UPDATE:



We have arrested a 47-year-old man from Leamington for breaking into a business in the 100 block of University Ave. and stealing butter tarts.



It’s the second time in the last three weeks that we have arrested Thomas for breaking into this location. pic.twitter.com/6mfSTW9nH6

Police say it’s the second time in the last three weeks that they've arrested him for breaking into this location.

Owner of La Vern’s Market Vern Myslichuk posted about the arrest on his Facebook page on Friday.

“Butter Tart has been arrested 30 minutes ago. Total respect to Windsor police,” he posted. “LaVern's Market will be giving out free tarts once again soon for the efforts of Windsor police.”

Myslichuk told CTV News on Wednesday that the market has had six break-ins in less than two years.

The last time on Jan. 4, Myslichuk said the suspect took $37 in butter tarts, costing him $2,500 to replace the window of the front door.

After a previous break-in and butter tart theft on Dec. 20, Myslichuk said staff also contacted Windsor police and filed a police report.