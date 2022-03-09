Butter Tart Festival to return to Midland this summer

A beloved Midland festival will be making a sweet return this summer.

Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival will return to the downtown streets of Midland on June 11.

A portion of the downtown will be closed and will be filled with street vendors selling thousands of butter tarts, clothing, soaps and candles.

A live concert and a contest for the best butter tart will be among the events planned for this year, although organizers plan on releasing more information closer to the date.

Submissions to enter the contest open on March 14.

Referred to as the largest butter tart festival in the world, the event has been around since 2013.

The festival was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.