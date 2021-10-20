Butterdome Remembrance Day ceremony cancelled for 2nd year because of COVID-19

There will not be a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Butterdome again this year due to pandemic restrictions.

In a statement, The Royal Canadian Legion said, "Large indoor gatherings simply pose too great a risk to the health and safety of our veterans and to the public."

The ceremonies at the University of Alberta Butterdome in Edmonton and the Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary have both been cancelled.

"While we cannot gather as we normally would, it is no less important to take the time to remember," said Tammy Wheeler from The Royal Canadian Legion.

"This is an opportunity for us all to remember, with our loved ones, at home while helping to ensure that we continue to keep our Veterans and our neighbours safe."

The legion asks that Albertans still take two minutes at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 to remember the sacrifices that Canada's veterans have made on their behalf.

The legion said that while the large indoor ceremony is cancelled, individual branches may hold small, outdoor ceremonies in compliance with provincial restrictions.

The ceremony in 2020 was cancelled as COVID-19 case numbers rose during the second wave of the pandemic.