Buy a toque on Feb. 1st to help end homelessness
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
The 25th annual 'Toque Tuesday' is a national fundraising campaign by the Raising the Roof organization and its partners to end homelessness.
Homelessness is a significant issue across the country and in communities across Simcoe Muskoka.
On Feb. 1, each toque purchased can make a difference, with proceeds supporting organizations and projects that help the homeless.
A live virtual telethon on YouTube features educational and engaging conversations about homelessness, plus musical guests and shared personal experiences.
Purchase a toque online or click here to be part of the virtual YouTube feature.
The Toque Tuesday fundraiser runs all day Tues., Feb. 1.
