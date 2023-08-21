Buyer found for shuttered Saskatoon motel
A Saskatoon motel that was closed by the city's fire department in July 2020 appears to have been sold.
The City Centre Inn and Suites, formerly known as the Northwoods Inn, was listed for sale in December of last year with an initial asking price of $7 million.
On Friday, a "sold" sign was observed on the fence surrounding the property located at 610 Idylwyld Drive North and its online listing has been removed.
The motel was shuttered by the fire department due to multiple issues including stairs at the risk of collapse and unsanitary conditions.
The original listing for the property framed it as a potential redevelopment opportunity.
The listing suggested the property could remain a motel or be turned into "affordable condominiums or apartments."
