Waterloo regional police say buyers showed up with a shotgun and stole items from an online buy and sell arrangement.

The incident happened in the area of Edward Street and Johnston Avenue in Cambridge at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim had arranged to sell items online and met with unknown men in a public parking lot.

One man had a shotgun while the other fled the area with the victim's property, police say.

The victim wasn't injured in the incident.

The first suspect is described at a white man in his mid-20s, around six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing black clothes and a dark mask.

The second suspect is a white man in his mid-50s, around 5'5" tall, wearing a lighter jacket, dark pants and a dark mask.

The third suspect is a man with brown skin in his mid-20s, around 5'5" tall. He was wearing a brown jacket, dark pants, black shoes and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.