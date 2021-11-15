Buzz brewing about brewery expansion

After four years on Kingsville’s Main Street, The Grove Brewing Company is relocating and expanding.

Company officials say they have purchased a 9,000 square-foot facility at 86 Wigle Avenue in Kingsville and hope to open by mid-March 2022.

“We brew in a shoebox right now and it’s pretty amazing what those guys accomplish,” Co-owner Jeff Smith says.

Smith says they outgrew the current downtown location at 12 Main Street East, saying the new brewery will triple their operations and have a 170-person capacity limit.

“We’ve had some great success downtown, but essentially we outgrew the space,” Smith says. “We’re going to cut some redundancy out of the brewery for sure and that’s a real positive thing for us.”

The brew house and tap room currently employs about 30, but the expansion could see an additional 10 people hired.

“I would argue it’s the best space in town so something exciting is going to happen there and that chapter will be revealed soon,” Smith says.

Smith tells CTV News they have plans for their current space next to the Grove Hotel, but are not ready to reveal them yet, noting the hotel has separate owners.

“They’re going to do extremely well and continue to be a great boutique hotel and we’re going be able to go from one hundred thousand litres to three hundred thousand litres overnight so we all win.”