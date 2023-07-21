BWG library closed to the public during CUPE Local 905 strike

Curling up with a good book this summer just got a little more difficult.

Thirty-six Bradford West Gwillimbury (BWG) Public Library employees and members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 905 went on strike Friday at 9 a.m.

After an 18-hour day of bargaining, the two sides were unable to reach a deal, said Katherine Grzejszczak, president of the local.

"The issues are the wage increases," said Grzejszczak. "Half the workers make less than the GTA living wage of $23.15 an hour. We have made it clear to the employer that we need the wage increase to bring us back to the table."

The BWG library staff unionized in Sept. 2021, and Friday was the first day they could legally strike.

Without staff, the library is closed to walk-in visitors.

In a statement released by the town, the library board and management said they understand parents' frustration with closing the library during the summer months.

"We understand the impact this has on our residents, especially those with young children who were planning to participate in the library's summer programming activities. The library's management team will ensure digital services (like databases and eBooks) continue to operate."

BWG Mayor James Leduc agreed closing the library was a disappointing outcome.

"This isn't the road we wanted to see things go down. It is unfortunate that the bargaining teams have been unsuccessful in reaching an agreement, but we remain optimistic that a mutually beneficial resolution can be reached quickly so library workers can get back to serving our community," Leduc said.