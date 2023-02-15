By-election called to fill Andrea Horwath’s vacant seat in Hamilton Centre
A provincial by-election has been called to fill Andrea Horwath’s vacant seat in Hamilton Centre following her departure from provincial politics.
Horwath stepped down as Ontario’s NDP leader after Premier Doug Ford won the provincial election in June. She then successfully ran for mayor of Hamilton in October.
Previously, Horwath represented Hamilton Centre (then Hamilton East) beginning in 2004 and eventually served as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party.
Already, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has thrown her support behind Sarah Jama, a well-known local activist and executive director of the Disability Justice Network of Ontario.
Three other candidates have signed up for the race. Deirdre Pike, a Hamilton Spectator columnist, has been nominated by the Ontario Liberal Party. The PC Party put forward Hamilton police officer Sgt. Peter Wiesner and the Green Party has selected engineer Lucia Iannantuono.
Election day is slated to take place on March 16.
