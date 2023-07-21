'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help

One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.

Divam Gupta, 20, was working for SkipTheDishes near Whyte Avenue Saturday. When he pulled over to make a delivery, he says a man in the vehicle behind him started shooting for no reason.

"I was like, 'What? Why isn't he [passing me]?' So I opened the door and just go out. And, just faced at the back from my window," he told CTV News Edmonton, requesting his face not be shown for his safety.

"A guy had a gun in his hand and he shot towards me. It hit the vehicle. I drove away in a panic situation and he shot two or three times towards me. By God, I was saved."

Gupta called the police, but said as officers were speaking to him, another shooting call came in. Police told him to go home and wait while they tried to track the suspect.

Tariq Sayed Mohammed Aman, 31, and Neanna Wuttunee, 28, were eventually arrested in Devon and are now jointly facing 37 charges related to four separate shootings.

Gupta said after the shooting that left several holes in his car, it broke down, costing him $500 for towing. He says the mechanic told him the engine is damaged beyond repair.

He is an international student at NAIT and doesn't have money to get it fixed or buy a new car and said his insurance company won't help because he didn't have comprehensive coverage.

"It wasn't my fault at all. I wasn't involved in some gang s–t. I didn't have conflicts with anyone, I just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. And someone should help me. That's all I want," he said.

Gupta said he's "not looking to get rich" but has only $7 in his bank account.

He moved to Canada from India last year because he thought it was safe and there was opportunity here. He's now regretting it.

"I'm not willing to go to school anymore. I don't feel safe in this country. I'm all alone," he said.

"I'm legally over here. I pay taxes, I work, I go to school. The government should help me, someone should help me. I don't know why victims services cannot offer me anything, I don't know why someone cannot offer me anything, just cause my status is an international student. That's not fair."

Gupta said police told him they can't help him with money either. A spokesperson for Edmonton Police Service said Gupta's case is an example of the impact reckless violence can have on the lives of innocent people.

Gupta has started a GoFundMe.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg