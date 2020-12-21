Windsor by-law enforcement officers issued three charges related to COVID-19 measures as part of another enforcement blitz.

Officers conducted 128 proactive COVID-19 checks along with 101 complaints relayed through 311 Call Centre during the fourth week of ongoing efforts to enforce the province’s Reopening Ontario Act.

As a result of the blitz, three charges were laid:

1 charge – municipal by-law charge

1 charge – no safety plan

1 charge – nonessential business open

“The public is very aware of what’s going on in our community and they taking notice and they’re calling complaints when they see a violation under the re-opening act,” by-law enforcement manager Bill Tetler said.

City officials say the call centre is available as well, the Windsor police non-emergency line for complaints.

The community has been largely compliant to date and should there be gatherings during the Christmas holidays we will respond as we’re notified and needed,” said Windsor police const. Talya Natyshak.

A 37-year-old in Leamington was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act Saturday after area-OPP received a complaint of a gathering on Queens Avenue.

Officers attended the building and found more than 10 people present which exceeds the number of people allowed to gather inside.

The health unit said their officers charged two retail establishments last week and there has been a total of 21 charges since the beginning of November.

