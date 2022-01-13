By the numbers: COVID-19 hospitalizations and key indicators in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is monitoring hospitalizations as the COVID-19 case rate continues to increase in the region.

WECHU released the weekly epidemiological summary on Thursday. Ramsey D'Souza, manager of epidemiology, says some of the notable items from the data are the increase in hospitalizations and widespread prevalence of the virus in the community.

The health unit says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

Data Highlights for the week of January 3 - 9, 2022: