By the numbers: Hot summer day in Edmonton

As of 5 p.m., Edmonton has hit a max temperature of 31.2 C and it’s possible we’ll get to 32 C before the end of the day.

This is officially our first 30-degree day of the year and the first since Aug. 14, 2021.

Humidity isn’t overly high. The dewpoint is "only" 11 C. So, it’s only “feeling” about two degrees hotter with the humidex.

The record high for July 12 is 34 C, set in 2002.

Edmonton and area will get a bit of relief from the heat on Wednesday with a high in the 23 to 26 C range.

However, we’re expecting to see highs near 30 again by the end of the week.