Bye Budweiser: Saddledome draft now from Original 16, Great Western
Calgary Flames fans will no longer be sipping on Budweiser if they buy a draft beer at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Saskatchewan-based Great Western Brewing Company announced on Thursday that the company's Original 16 Pale Ale and Great Western Light will both be served at all of the Saddledome's 195 draft taps for the next five years.
The taps were previously reserved for Budweiser and Bud Light – which will no longer be sold at the 'Dome.
"There are no better beers suited for Calgary fans," said Great Western Brewing Company president and CEO Michael Brennan in a news release.
In addition to being served at draft taps, the beers will be available at Duttons Lounge, now renamed the Duttons O16 Lounge.
Fans heading to the Flames' home-opener on Thursday will be treated to a 'free' beer or pop if they arrive early enough.
The Calgary Flames say they will be giving the first 5,000 fans to enter the Saddledome a voucher that can be redeemed for a 14 ounce (414 milliliter) draft beer or 24 ounce (710 milliliter) pop.
