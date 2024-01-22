'Bye-bye' to two weeks of cold and 'hello' to two weeks of (relative) warmth

Here we go!

Say "bye-bye" to the two-week cold stretch and "hello" to a two-week warm stretch.

The temperature will rise overnight and by the time the sun rises on Tuesday morning, we should be up to the freezing mark.

In the afternoon, a high of 6 C, thanks to winds out of the west at 20 to 30 km/h.

Tuesday to Friday, you can expect mid-single-digit highs.

By the weekend, some raw model output is showing the plus-high teens but while that's possible, right now, it is looking like 9 C and 10 C for this Saturday and Sunday.

We will keep our eye on this for you.

With all the melting during the day and freezing at night, you can expect some ice patches on the sidewalks and roads in the mornings.

Outside of that, enjoy thawing out!