Byelection date chosen to replace councillor who called North Saanich mayor 'Mr. Hitler'

The District of North Saanich says it has chosen a byelection date to replace a municipal councillor who resigned after referring to the mayor as "Mr. Hitler" during a council meeting.

The comment was made by North Saanich Coun. Brett Smyth during a council meeting on March 20.

During the meeting, Smyth accused the membership selection process of an official community plan advisory working group as being political and not transparent.

When North Saanich Mayor Peter Jones pushed the meeting forward, Smyth responded by saying, "Thank you, Mr. Hitler."

Smyth resigned his council seat four days later on March 24 and submitted his resignation letter to the district's director of corporate services.

"It has not been an easy decision, but one made necessary, but not specifically, in light of my off‐handed comment at a recent council meeting," Smyth wrote in the letter.

On March 27, Smyth told CTV News that "some people wish to be offended" by his comment "and some people understand."

"I'm a pretty good guy. If I'm saying something like that, there's a reason for it," he said. "It's not that I’m unbalanced."

That same day, Jones said he was disappointed that Smyth decided to resign and added that the community was losing an experienced councillor.

"I didn’t expect that he would step down," said the mayor. "My view is I still wish he had not. His comments are fair in the sense that there has been some dissension in council but that's typical."

Smyth was first elected to North Saanich council in 2018 and was re-elected to a second term in October.

"He's done a lot of work for the residents of North Saanich and I would have liked him to complete his term because he has a lot to offer," said Jones.

In a social media post Tuesday, the district said a byelection date had been chosen for July 8 to fill the vacant councillor seat.

"We’ll have more details to share at the next regular meeting of council on April 24, 2023," reads the post.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Todd Coyne.