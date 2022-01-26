Byelection for Brian Pallister's former riding to be held by March: Elections Manitoba

The byelection to decide who will represent the riding previously held by former Premier Brian Pallister will need to be held by March, and though it hasn't been called yet, Elections Manitoba is encouraging voters to get ready.

In a news release Wednesday, Elections Manitoba announced the byelection in Winnipeg's Fort Whyte riding will be held no later than March 2022.

"Although the byelection has not been called yet, Elections Manitoba is encouraging eligible voters who wish to vote by mail to apply now," a news release from Elections Manitoba reads.

Those looking to vote by mail will need to register online at electionsmb.ca and fill out a vote-by-mail application. Once approved, voters will receive a vote-by-mail package with instructions for casting their ballot.

The seat in Fort Whyte was held by former premier Brian Pallister before he resigned as MLA for the riding in October.

The Manitoba Liberal Party has nominated former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Willard Reaves for the seat, and the Manitoba NDP has nominated former Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra director Trudy Schroeder.

Obby Khan, a former Blue Bomber and restaurant owner in Winnipeg, is running for the Progressive Conservative nomination in the constituency. Melanie Maher, who ran as a federal Conservative candidate in the riding of Winnipeg South in the 2021 election, and Navroop Warraich, a Winnipeg optometrist, are also vying for the nomination. The successful PC candidate will be announced on Feb. 12.