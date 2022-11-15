Byelection for vacant ward to take place Dec. 13
The Manitoba government has announced the date for a byelection in the Kirkfield Park ward.
Voters in the riding will head to the polls on Dec. 13 to elect a new MLA for the constituency, a seat that has been vacant since June.
The ward was previously held by former cabinet minister Scott Fielding, who retired from politics in June.
Byelections must be held within six months of a vacancy unless a general election takes place first.
As of Tuesday, four candidates are on the ballot.
Kevin Klein, the former councillor for the ward of Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood, was nominated as the candidate by the Progressive Conservatives.
The Manitoba NDP have nominated Logan Oxenham, a juvenile correctional officer and counsellor, as their candidate for the election.
Rhonda Nichol, a long-time nurse, will represent the Manitoba Liberals.
The Green Party of Manitoba has nominated Dennis Bayomi, a semi-retired IT Professional, as its candidate.
-
Sault mayor sets sights on derelict propertiesBuildings that fall below the city’s property standards are on the radar of Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor.
-
Smith moves ahead with AHS overhaulPremier Danielle Smith has outlined her expectations for health care in Alberta in a mandate letter to the health minister.
-
Alex Nuttall officially sworn in as Barrie's new mayorIt was the dawn of a new era in municipal politics in Barrie Wednesday night as the city's first new mayor in over a decade was sworn in.
-
1 dead in Surrey crash that closed King George BoulevardOne person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Wednesday evening.
-
Cambrian College president reflects on his time at the schoolThe president of Cambrian College in Sudbury is stepping down. Bill Best will be leaving the college in the New Year after eight years at the helm.
-
Man in custody following 'high-risk' incident at Lethbridge homeA 36-year-old man has been arrested following what Lethbridge police call "a high-risk incident" Wednesday.
-
Metchosin murder trial: Crown lays out series of events following accused's prison breakCrown prosecutors continued to lay out their case Wednesday against two men accused of killing a man in his home after their escape from a Vancouver Island prison, as the murder trial resumed for a third day.
-
Consumers warned Christmas trees will be pricey this yearBritish Columbia's wild weather over the past few years, combined with rising inflation, is leading to a sharp increase in the price of real Christmas trees this year.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations remain above 1,000 for eighth weekAlberta now has 1,141 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.