Byelection kicks off in Vancouver-Quilchena with advance voting

Advance polling got underway in Vancouver Friday as BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon is looking to secure a seat in the legislature.

The Vancouver-Quilchena riding has been without an MLA since Andrew Wilkinson vacated his seat in February. Wilkinson resigned as party leader in 2020, after the NDP won a majority in the provincial election.

Falcon was chosen as leader this February, and Wilkinson left his seat soon after.

The Vancouver-Quilchena riding has been held by a BC Liberal since 1991 and is considered one of the safest for the party. It's common practice for a sitting MLA to offer their seat to a leader who doesn’t currently hold a riding.

Polling will happen daily at the Hellenic Community Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., until April 27. Dunbar Community Centre will also be open, except on Sunday. After that, voting day is on April 30.

Jeanette Ashe is running for the NDP. Ahead of the byelection, that party appeared to be on the attack, linking Falcon to past unpopular decisions.

Ashe told reporters earlier this month she was on the front lines when the Liberals under Gordon Campbell made significant social service cuts. That included money for sexual assault centres, dozens of which subsequently had to close.

Ashe pointed out Falcon was at the cabinet table when that decision was made.

Also running for Vancouver-Quilchena are Conservative candidate Dallas Brodie, Green candidate Wendy Hayko and Libertarian candidate Sandra Filosof-Schipper.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan and The Canadian Press