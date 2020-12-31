Quinton Byfield, Sudbury Wolves star and LA Kings first-round draft pick, is surging at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton.

On Tuesday, the Sudbury Wolves centre exploded for six points, including two goals, as Canada blanked Switzerland 10-0.

TSN.ca hockey reporter Mark Masters talked to Byfield and his teammates about what to expect as the tournament goes on.

"We're all real happy to see him have a night like that," said alternate captain Dylan Cozens. "We needed him to step up and he did. I think that's just the start for him and he'll keep getting better from here on out. He will keep improving and take his game to the next level. We know that's just a glimpse of what he can do."

Those words were enough to make the big man blush.

"That's a lot to ask, but I'm definitely feeling good about my game now and got the monkey off my back and there's a lot more to come," Byfield vowed.

