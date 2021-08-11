Bylaw amended in Lakeshore for float homes
The Municipality of Lakeshore has amended a by-law that prohibits float homes, but will allow for case by case applications.
According to a report presented to council Tuesday, Lakeshore has received several inquiries regarding the water homes as an alternative living accommodation.
“What we need to do is establish a framework in which we can deal with these conversations,” says Truper McBride, CAO for the municipality.
A float home is a building or structure incorporating a floating system that functions as a land structure while it’s docked.
There are no currently no float homes in the municipality.
They can range anywhere between $100,000-$400,000.
“There may be some areas in Lakeshore where this makes sense. There may be other areas where it doesn’t make sense and so what we’re doing is we’re opening up the door to a process to allow those discussions,” says McBride.
Council also voted to add float homes to a zoning by-law review, to be completed at a later date.
-
'I'll never apologize for a win': Riders content following close-call in first win of 2021The Riders are still basking in the glow of their first win of the 2021 season, despite a close-call in the second half against the BC Lions.
-
Case of eastern Ontario doctor accused of murdering patient adjourned to SeptemberThe case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder has been adjourned until next month.
-
Innisfil unveils new Pride crosswalkThe Town of Innisfil is unveiling a new Pride crosswalk at Innisfil Beach on Wednesday morning.
-
Fanshawe College reaffirms their plans for back to school services this fallFanshawe College reiterates having strong health and safety protocols in place with a gradual return to in person activities this fall.
-
'Particularly dangerous': Heat warnings in effect for Lower MainlandB.C. health officials are warning those living on the South and Central Coast and Vancouver Island to brace for yet another heat wave.
-
US$600 million gone: The biggest crypto theft in historyHackers have stolen some US$600 million in cryptocurrency from the decentralized finance platform Poly Network, in what it says is the largest theft in the industry's history.
-
Escaped prisoner turned himself into police: Manitoba RCMPManitoba RCMP confirmed that an escaped prisoner turned himself into police on Monday.
-
Peepeekisis Cree Nation celebrates signing of historic land claim settlementAfter more than 30 years in federal courts, the Government of Canada and the Peepeekisis Cree Nation gathered together in virtual ceremony to celebrate the signing of an historic land claim settlement.
-
No unmarked graves found near St. Gabriel Education Centre in St. AlbertA report finding there are no unmarked graves on a site where the Greater St. Albert Catholic School District wants to pave a parking lot is good news to members of the Métis community.