Bylaw amended in Lakeshore for float homes

The Municipality of Lakeshore has amended a by-law that prohibits float homes, but will allow for case by case applications.

According to a report presented to council Tuesday, Lakeshore has received several inquiries regarding the water homes as an alternative living accommodation.

“What we need to do is establish a framework in which we can deal with these conversations,” says Truper McBride, CAO for the municipality.

A float home is a building or structure incorporating a floating system that functions as a land structure while it’s docked.

There are no currently no float homes in the municipality.

They can range anywhere between $100,000-$400,000.

“There may be some areas in Lakeshore where this makes sense. There may be other areas where it doesn’t make sense and so what we’re doing is we’re opening up the door to a process to allow those discussions,” says McBride.

Council also voted to add float homes to a zoning by-law review, to be completed at a later date.