Bylaw calls for ban of hookah smoking at Winnipeg businesses
The City of Winnipeg is considering an all-out ban of hookah lounges.
The city’s standing policy committee on community services is bringing forward a motion to ban hookah smoking in businesses and patios, citing health issues associated with air quality.
It would be enforced when a business applies for an occupancy permit, and would affect existing hookah lounges.
The motion goes a step further from an earlier directive to regulate hookah smoking in local restaurants, bars and clubs.
Committee chair Coun. Evan Duncan said at the meeting Monday he felt it was irresponsible not to take action to curb all indoor smoking, and passing a bylaw would send a clear message.
This comes after the public service tabled a report on hookah regulations across Canada, finding five of the six cities it studied have already banned them.
The practice is allowed in Calgary, as long as people aren't smoking tobacco or cannabis, which are also banned in Winnipeg establishments.
The motion now heads to the executive policy committee.
