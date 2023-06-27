Bylaw charges pending against Escapade Music Festival over noise complaints

Ottawa Bylaw is laying charges against the Escapade Music Festival over noise complaints.

A statement to CTV News Ottawa confirms charges are pending.

Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) director Roger Chapman said Bylaw received more than 100 noise complaints about the festival, including several complaints Sunday about excessive bass noise and loud music.

Chapman also said that organizers of the electronic dance music festival at Lansdowne Park did not receive a noise exemption this year, subjecting them to the city's noise bylaw.

"While special events and festivals are a vital aspect of Ottawa's cultural landscape, the City recognizes the public interest in reducing noise levels where possible to protect and promote public health, safety, welfare and the peace and quiet of residents," Chapman wrote. "A noise exemption was not obtained by the event organizers, and the festival was therefore bound by the restrictions within the Noise Bylaw (2017-255), which limits bass noise and sets a maximum noise level of 55 dB(A) when measured outside of nearby businesses and dwellings.

"BLRS staff took multiple noise readings throughout the neighbourhood and have confirmed multiple violations under the Noise Bylaw."

Chapman said staff attempted to contact event organizers but did not receive a response.

The city did not say how loud the music was in excess of the noise bylaw.

Noise exemption sought but not given, organizer says

Festival director Ali Shafaee told CTV News Ottawa the fesitval had sought a noise exemption but was told Friday afternoon before the festival doors opened that it would not receive one.

"We plan around getting that exemption, so that meant we had to make changes in real time to deal with the sound," Shafaee said.

He said sound engineers made several changes over the weekend to help mitigate sound and bass levels, including changing the direction of subwoofers and lowering levels. He adds that bylaw officers work with the festival to monitor sound.

"This not new to this year. We've been at Lansdowne since 2017. We're aware that there are complaints and we try and adjust in real time."

Shafaee said complaints from some residents on Echo Drive on Saturday were alleviated Sunday after making changes, for example.

He says Ottawa Bylaw has not formally indicated what charges the festival may be facing, but expects that to come as organizers meet with the city for the after-festival debrief.

Shafaee said the festival drew 75,000 people over its three days.

The annual EDM festival was held at Lansdowne Park and TD Place. A spokesperson for the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group said, "While TD Place provided a secondary stage for the festival, we will ensure to share the feedback with the City of Ottawa Special Event Advisory Team and Escapade as they debrief the weekend."