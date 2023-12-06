Bylaw issues 719 tickets for illegal parking on a street near Ottawa Hospital General Campus

Ottawa Bylaw officers are issuing an average of two tickets a day to motorists parking illegally on a road across the street from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.

Signs posted on Lynda Lane show motorists can park for a maximum of two hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa show Bylaw officers have issued 719 tickets to vehicles parked in the Lynda Lane area since Jan. 1 for parking in excess of the posted time limits.

The fine for parking in excess of the posted time limit is $70, with an early payment option of $50.

Drivers who spoke to CTV News Ottawa said the parking situation is frustrating.

"My grandparents are in there and they had a wait time of three hours. So, I mean, if that was the case and I had to stay with them then I'd probably have a ticket," said Majed Basil.

Steve MacKenzie added, "You know, the situation with people who go to the hospital, they can't afford a parking. And here we are. And then they've got this parking lot here that's not even used. It's incredible."

Wallace Turcotte, another driver, said the time limit should be extended.

"They should have it four hours at least because of the waiting in there and signing in. There's always somebody late or doctor's late or whatever. You’re never punctual with appointments down here," Turcotte said.

No-stopping zone

Motorists are also being warned to watch where they park on Lynda Lane this winter.

A "no-stopping zone" is in effect on a section of the eastern side of Lynda Lane, from Lynda Lane to Smyth Road, between Dec. 1 and March 31. The city of Ottawa says the no-stopping restriction on a section of Lynda Lane during the winter is for snow removal and safety.

Bylaw Services tells CTV News Ottawa 1,144 tickets were issued to motorists for parking in the no-stopping zone on Lynda Lane between Dec. 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. The fine for parking in a no-stopping zone is $130, with an early option payment of $110.

“Parking restrictions are implemented along Lynda Lane to facilitate winter maintenance and to ensure access for emergency vehicles during winter months when snowbanks can hinder such access," Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman said in a statement. "The seasonal parking restrictions have been in effect for this area since December 2018."

Bylaw officers issued 2,060 tickets to vehicles parked in the no-stopping zone on Lynda Lane from Dec. 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, and 2,052 tickets were handed out between Dec. 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dave Charbonneau.