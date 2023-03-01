Bylaw officers care for injured barred owl found in Kanata

Bylaw officers cared for a barred owl overnight after a bystander found the bird injured in Kanata.

Bylaw Services says it received a call about an owl that was believed to have been struck by a vehicle in Bridlewood Tuesday night.

"While we don’t normally transport birds, the call was received late in the evening and we wanted to ensure it received the help it needed," Bylaw Services said on Twitter.

"The owl was assessed by a veterinarian and stayed comfortably at our headquarters overnight."

This morning, staff transported to the owl to the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre for further assessment.

The owl was assessed by a veterinarian and stayed comfortably at our headquarters overnight. This morning, we transported the owl to the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre for further assessment and care. 2/2 #OttCity pic.twitter.com/7qn8ZTkLwo