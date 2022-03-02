Bylaws around bread, trampolines and public bathing culled after review by Prince Albert staff
The City of Prince Albert recently evaluated all the bylaws and amendments since 1904.
Staff worked to cut down the list from more than 5,600 to 542 active, enforceable and current bylaws.
City clerk Sherry Person says the list included some unique bylaws that were a sign of days gone by.
“Just speaking about the bread bylaw, it spoke to the proper weight of the bread and those types of things, and I’m just shocked that we enforced something like that."
Other bylaws that were eliminated include a 1961 bylaw regulating trampoline use, a 1920 bylaw regulating public bathing and a 1904 bylaw that said no water shall be carried up or down streets from the ferry into town because it would harm the grading on the street.
Person said it's important to be able to present a reasonable list of 81 bylaws on the city's website to which residents can refer.
Residents who want to see all 542 bylaws can submit a request with the city.
-
Residents look to repurpose Fredericton justice buildingFor nearly 100 years the justice building, and former Provincial Normal School has been a prominent feature in downtown Fredericton, N.B. History enthusiasts are preparing for its next life, with a new justice building set to be built in the capital by 2025.
-
"I can see myself living here": N.S. health-care recruitment attracting attentionThe province's ongoing health-care recruitment program does seem to be getting some interest from professionals in other provinces, although other factors are helping.
-
Buhler Industries sees Russian director resign following comments on Russia’s invasion of UkraineWinnipeg based Buhler Industries has accepted the resignation of one of its Russian directors.
-
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph plans to lift mask mandate at the same time as the provinceThe area began mandating face coverings at work and in businesses in June, 2020 – months ahead of a similar order from the province in October, 2020.
-
Up to 35 storeys still permitted in revised plan to regulate development around Victoria ParkAfter two years of consultation and revision, the latest version of the Victoria Park Secondary Plan to regulate building height and density around the urban greenspace may reignite a long-simmering debate.
-
Two-vehicle collision west of Arthur results in serious injuries: policeWellington County OPP closed Wellington Road 109 between Arthur and Teviotdale on Wednesday night after a serious collision near Sideroad 12.
-
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of UkraineA man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Halifax Port Authority guilty of violating Labor Code following worker's deathThe Halifax Port Authority has been found guilty of violating the Canadian Labour Code following the death of a worker in 2018.
-
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of UkraineA man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.