BYOB to these Vancouver plazas: List of where you can legally drink
After two summers of pilot programs, Vancouver is making it permanent: you'll be able to drink in six public plazas each summer.
The city announced Wednesday that people can bring their own booze to the designated spots between June 15 and Oct. 16 this year.
Those locations are:
- Cambie Street and 17th Avenue
- Granville Street and 13th Avenue
- Granville Street and 14th Avenue
- 855 West Hastings St., at the north end of Hornby Street
- Main Street and 21st Avenue
- Maple Street and 4th Avenue
To encourage responsible consumption, drinking is only allowed between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. each day.
Most of the locations are close to washrooms, the city said, but portable toilets will be installed temporarily at sites that aren't.
Earlier this year, a similar program was announced by the city's park board. That program is only in city parks and is still in the pilot phase, whereas the one approved by city council – which allows for drinking in paved spaces including barricaded sections of city streets – is now permanent.
