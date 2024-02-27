Bypassing R.I.D.E. check earns driver impaired charges

Driving through a R.I.D.E check draws unwanted attention.

Owen Sound Police were conducting a R.I.D.E check in the 700 block of 10th Street East on Tuesday at 2 a.m. when a driver approached but continued through the RIDE location without stopping.

Police caught the driver's attention, and he stopped the vehicle 100 feet beyond the R.I.D.E. checkpoint.

Police say the passengers in the vehicle were all determined to be heavily under the influence of alcohol and cannabis.

A breathalyzer confirmed the driver also had double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

The 22-year-old Ottawa driver faces drinking and driving criminal charges; the vehicle he was driving was towed and impounded for seven days, and his driver's licence was automatically suspended for 90 days.

He was released from custody and will appear in the coming weeks in the Owen Sound Court of Justice.