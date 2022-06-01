Bystander comes to the aid of swimmer in distress at Britannia Beach
A bystander came to the aid of a swimmer in distress in the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
Ottawa Fire says someone called 911 at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday reporting a person was having difficulty in the water about 200 yards from shore.
"They reported the person was being pulled into shore by another swimmer," Ottawa fire said, adding the bystander helped the swimmer get to a buoy in the water.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and lunched a Fortuna inflated rescue boat, and brought both people to the shore.
Officials say there are no reported injuries.
At 13:36, a 911 caller reported someone was drowning due to exhaustion at Britannia Beach. A bystander went in & helped the swimmer get to a buoy. @OttFire water rescue team arrived at 13:48 & launched a fortuna & safely brought both individuals back to shore at 13:48. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/DeAZKJgYlz— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) June 1, 2022
