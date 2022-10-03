Bystanders hailed as 'heroes' by police for intervening in assault on Vancouver woman

A man who allegedly followed a woman into the lobby of her Vancouver apartment building and attacked her was arrested after bystanders intervened and "tackled him to the ground," according to police.

Police were called to the scene, near the victim's home at Davie and Howe streets around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a media release that provides details on what they say occurred before they arrived.

"The suspect grabbed her, threw her to the ground, and assaulted her," spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

"After fighting back, the victim was able to escape. She got up and ran out of the apartment building, but the suspect followed her and tried to continue the attack."

Witnesses then intervened to restrain the 19-year-old man, who authorities say was a stranger to the victim. Addison is hailing them as "heroes" saying their actions prevented the attack from escalating further.

"There is no question this victim could have suffered serious physical injuries had they not acted so decisively,” he continued.

The woman was not seriously hurt and the man, identified as Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington, has now been charged with assault and uttering threats.

He has been released from custody and is next due in court on Oct. 13.