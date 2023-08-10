Bystanders help find missing child at Ontario's Sandbanks Provincial Park
Ontario Provincial Police are thanking bystanders who assisted in the search for a missing child at Sandbanks Provincial Park last weekend.
Provincial Park Wardens reported a 6-year-old child had been missing for approximately 30 minutes last Saturday at the park in Picton, Ont., 40 kilometres from Belleville.
The child was last seen in the water.
Police say emergency services attended and "engaged tremendous community support" to search for the child.
"Individuals formed a line and methodically searched the beach and the water," police said.
The child was located more than a kilometre up the beach.
A photo shared by Ontario Provincial Police showed dozens of people in a line searching the water near the shore.
Ontario Provincial Police say the child is ok.
