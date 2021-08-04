Bystanders rush to aid of dog dragged by vehicle in Mississauga
Peel police are praising some good Samaritans who came to the aid of a dog who was reportedly dragged on a leash by a moving car in Mississauga.
According to police, the incident happened near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive at around 4 p.m.
There was a report that a dog was dragged by a leash from a moving car and that the vehicle then fled, leaving the dog in the road., police said.
Witnesses picked up the animal and took it to a local veterinarian.
“The dog has been saved by caring surrounding witnesses and taken to a local vet hospital,” Peel police said in a tweet. “The dog is currently conscious and breathing. Thank you to kind hearted citizens that rescued this poor animal.”
Police later said the man who was driving the vehicle is now in custody and will face a number of charges, including impaired driving, animal cruelty and weapons dangerous.
The dog has been transported to an emergency veterinary clinic in Oakville and the extent of its injuries are not yet clear.
-
Canada's Lauriane Genest wins bronze medal in women's track cycling keirin eventCanada's Lauriane Genest has won a bronze medal in the women's keirin track cycling event.
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 13 of Tokyo OlympicsCanada added two medals to its collection overnight on day 13, bringing home silver in women's canoe sprint and a bronze in women's cycling.
-
Local parents, students, teachers react to voluntary vaccines for back to classBack to school planning is back on, but the one thing parents don’t have to plan on is getting their children a COVID-19 vaccine if they don’t want to.
-
With less border restrictions, more tourists are arriving and booking campgroundsCampgrounds across Nova Scotia have suddenly gotten pretty busy. If the August long weekend was a litmus test for how the industry has been doing now that things have opened up a bit, it appears that the lull has passed.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 5, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Aug. 5.
-
-
New drawings offer glimpse of proposed event centreCalgarians got a glimpse of the vision for the new event centre Wednesday, when new renderings were released as part of the development application submitted to the city.
-
Edmonton-made vaccine prepares for next phase of clinical trialsA COVID-19 vaccine developed in Edmonton is moving to the next stage of clinical trials.
-
B.C. rejects calls for individualized air quality supports for people with disabilities and those at risk from wildfire smokeThough there is widespread consensus that wildfire smoke has become an annual health issue for thousands of high-risk British Columbians, the provincial government is rejecting calls for individualized air quality measures and defending its one-size-fits-all approach.