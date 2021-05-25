Bytown Museum offering a look at Ottawa's public transit history

Calling all history and transit buffs! The Bytown Museum is hosting a virtual event on the history of Ottawa’s public transit.

As the city continues to expand the LRT, the museum will look back at what public transit has been like in the capital over the past century,

“Going all the way from when we first got paved roads, through the infamous streetcar period in Ottawa’s history, to the Transitway and the development of OC Transpo and the bus system, up until what it’s become today,” says the museum’s visitor experience manager, Stephen Mattiussi.

“Transit affects our everyday lives. It affects everybody’s life, whether it’s the conditions of the roads, whether it’s someone that has to take the bus to get to work,” Mattiussi adds.

Paul J. Henry, City Archivist of Ottawa will be the speaker for event.

The free event is part of the Museum’s Virtual Lecture Series, although Mattiussi says donations are welcome.

The virtual session takes place Wednesday at 7pm, and you can register for it here.