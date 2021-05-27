ByTowne Cinema will reopen under new ownership

The show will go on at the ByTowne Cinema.

In a statement, the ByTowne Cinema said, "Yes, there's light in the darkness."

"I'm happy – thrilled, actually, - to announce that the ByTowne will re-open under new management when pandemic conditions permit," said the ByTowne Cinema.

"The new owners plan to continue the tradition of the ByTowne and operate an indie cinema that will offer international films, documentaries and Canadian movies."

No information on the new owners was announced.

In December, ByTowne owner Bruce White announced the cinema would be closing on Dec. 31, citing fewer customers and fewer films available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ByTowne Cinema employed 15 people when it closed.

The ByTowne on Rideau Street opened its doors on Feb. 10, 1947 as the Nelson cinema. According to the ByTowne website, Local entrepreneur Hyman Berlin built the cinema through the fall and winter of 1946. The first film was called "Johnny Frenchman."

Cinemas are currently closed under Ontario's stay-at-home order. Under Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan, indoor cinemas will be allowed to open in Step 3 with capacity and other restrictions.