C.O.P.E Service Dog hosting annual walk fundraiser

C.O.P.E Service Dogs in Barrie is holding its annual 'Buddy Up' event Sunday.

The fundraiser will help the organization's Canines Classroom Program – a program meant to help students struggling with mental and physical disabilities.

Simultaneously, students will learn and develop leadership and confidence skills to enhance their individual lives outside of the classroom.

Jane Boake, the founder of C.O.P.E Service Dogs, says they've almost reached their goal and couldn't be more grateful for this community.

The fundraiser takes place at Sunnidale Park starting at 1 p.m.