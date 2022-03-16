CAA closing 3 locations in Waterloo Region and Wellington County

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is closing three of its physical locations in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

In an email to customers Wednesday, the company said its stores in Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph are permanently closing, effective immediately.

“The pandemic has had serious negative implications on many families and businesses. Unfortunately, CAA has not been spared,” the company said.

“Travel insurance, travel and retail have suffered significant loss of business over the last two years.”

It explained it has made the “difficult decision” to consolidate a number of our retail stores in close proximity to each other.

The CAA location in Kitchener will reopen late spring.