CAA Manitoba experiencing lower than expected call volumes during storm

CAA Manitoba experienced lower call volumes than expected on Wednesday despite the spring storm.

According to the association, it received 106 calls on the first day of the blizzard.

“Yesterday we were surprised, there was only just over 100 rescues,” said Heather Mack, manager of government and community relations for CAA Manitoba, in an interview on Thursday.

“In a typical day like yesterday we should have seen about 400. That tells us that Manitobans really stayed home yesterday.”

Mack noted there were more tows and rescues in the western part of the province as opposed to in Winnipeg.

“Overall it was a light day for us. We hope that continues today and people don’t get overconfident in a lull in the weather and try to venture too far,” she said.

Mack emphasized that visibility on the roads can change quickly.

She said people might think they can travel for Easter, but CAA is warning people against it.

Mack added that CAA prepared for this week’s storm by bringing in extra trucks and drivers.

“We were prepared. I think Manitoba overall was really well prepared and we saw that in our call numbers,” she said.

