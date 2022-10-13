CAA offering Manitobans tire pothole protection through expansion of insurance products

CAA Insurance is expanding its Auto Extension Insurance products into Manitoba, which includes tire pothole and puncture protection.

CAA announced the expansion in a news release on Thursday, saying these insurance products provide more flexibility and choice when it comes to protecting your vehicle and family members.

CAA Auto Extension Insurance includes five options for coverage that have never been seen in Manitoba, including claim forgiveness, tire pothole and puncture protection, family pet protection, emergency expenses, and personal property coverage.

Some of the other available coverage includes auto loss use, replacement cost coverage, extra liability coverage, and reduced deductibles.

“Life is unpredictable, and sometimes, basic coverage just isn’t enough,” said Matthew Turack, president of CAA Insurance.

“That’s why we set out to develop a product that meets individual needs and the changing lifestyles of Manitobans.”

CAA noted that Auto Extension Insurance does not replace the mandatory coverage with Manitoba Public Insurance, but provides drivers with a way to enhance their policy.

Those who are interested can speak with a CAA insurance broker who specializes in MPI and CAA auto insurance coverage.